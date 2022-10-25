Golden Rockets stunned by division rivals, look ahead to pair of games this weekend

The Golden Rockets were dealt their biggest defeat of the season on Saturday (Oct. 22) against a division rival, the Creston Valley Thundercats, and a pair of games this coming weekend could mean all the difference for their position in the division.

The Rockets’ slow start to the game on Saturday night ended up being their downfall, as the Thunder Cats took a two-goal lead before the five-minute mark of the first period.

While both teams had trouble staying out of the box all night, it was the Thunder Cats who took advantage of their opportunities on the power-play, putting up four goals with the man-advantage.

Rockets goaltender Levi Hall was pulled after two periods of action and replaced by backup Carson Cairns.

Thunder Cats talisman Luke Chakrabarti put on an incredible performance against the Rockets, putting four goals past both of their keepers and adding an assist. Chakrabarti was awarded with the KIJHL’s first star of the week off the back of that performance.

Looking ahead, Friday’s (Oct. 28) match-up at home against the 100 Mile House Wranglers presents an opportunity for Golden to get back on track. The Wranglers hold the second-worst record in the KIJHL, notching up only two wins so far this season.

Then on Saturday (Oct. 29), the Rockets will get a shot at redemption against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats away from home.

The Eddie Mountain Division is still very tight, and a pair of victories this weekend could see Golden lead the division, whereas a pair of defeats could see them fall to last place.

Rockets Forward Jordan Lario continues to lead the KIJHL in points, with 23 points in just 11 games so far this season.

