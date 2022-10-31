Golden Rockets put on pair of dominant performances over weekend

The Rockets took home wins against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and 100 Mile House Wranglers

The Golden Rockets kept pace in the race for top spot in the Eddie Mountain Division standings with two impressive wins last weekend.

On Friday night, the Rockets put on a clinic against the lowly 100 Mile House Wranglers, earning a solid 9-1 victory on home ice.

Then, on Saturday, the Rockets made the trip to Creston Valley to take their revenge against the Thunder Cats. Creston defeated Golden 7-4 just a week prior.

On this occasion however, it was all Rockets. Golden jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the first period, and that foundation held for the remainder of the game. The tilt ended 3-1 in favour of the Rockets.

After winning six straight earlier this month, the Thunder Cats lost both of their home-ice games this past weekend.

It’s all-to-play-for in the Eddie Mountain Division right now, with only one point separating first and fourth place, and every team in the division holding a record above .500.

The Rockets continue to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the KIJHL, tied for the most goals in the league with 57 through 13 games.

Rockets forward Jordan Lairo extended his point lead in the KIJHL with four points over the weekend, bringing his season total to a league-best 27.

