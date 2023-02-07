Golden Rockets finish regular season on a high, look ahead to playoffs

The Golden Rockets closed out their regular season on a high last weekend on home ice and now look ahead to the playoffs in just a few short weeks.

Golden Arena was host to three games in a row between Friday (Feb. 3) and Sunday (Feb. 5). Starting off the weekend, the Golden Rockets took down the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in a close contest, 3-2 the final.

Then, on Saturday, former Golden head coach Brad Fox and his current team, the Chase Heat, gave the Rockets a run for their money and won the down-to-the-wire game 4-3.

On Sunday the Rockets played their season finale against the Kimberly Dynamiters in a rubber-match game, as the season series was split three games apiece heading into Sunday night.

With less than a minute left in the third, it seemed like there would be nothing that could split the two teams tied 2-2. Then, up stepped Levi Lamotte. The young forward from Cadillac, Sask. fired the fans into a frenzy as he lasered a shot into the back of the net with less than 10 seconds on the clock. The Rockets would finish their season off with a 3-2 win.

Each of the other Eddie Mountain Division teams has two games left to play this season, so Golden’s first-round matchup is yet to be decided. If the Fernie Ghostriders can win both of their remaining games, then the Rockets will face the Columbia Valley Rockies in the first round after finishing fourth in the division. If Fernie loses either game, The Rockets will finish third and face the second-place Kimberly Dynamiters.

