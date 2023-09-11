Golden Rockets drop three straight games to end preseason

The Rockets begin the regular season at home on Sept. 22

The Golden Rockets struggled over a trio of games to end their preseason last weekend, but there’s still plenty of time to right the ship before the regular season begins on Sept. 22.

The Rockets were in Invermere on Thursday (Sept. 7) to take on the Columbia Valley Rockies. It was a close contest through two periods, but the Rockies netted a pair of goals early in the third to put the game out of reach. 3-2 the final in favour of the Rockies. Golden goaltenders Levi Hall and Cale Puzey were both used in the game, with Hall making an impressive 22 saves on 23 shots.

Then, on Friday (Sept. 8), the Rockets then travelled to Kimberley to take on the reigning KIJHL champions: the Dynamiters. Kimberley out-shot the Rockets 37 to 21in a comfortable 4-2 win over the team from Golden.

On Saturday (Sept. 9), the Rockets returned to Golden to host the Kimberley Dynamiters in their own arena. Unfortunately for Rockets fans, the Dynamiters once again showed their class in another comfortable victory, this time 3-1 the final.

The Rockets have also brought in some reinforcements over the last week.

2005-born forward Draeden Bear signed with the team last week. Bear played for the Indigenous Sports Academy U17 team last year, scoring 11 goals and adding 8 assists in 32 games.

Kaeden Serpa, a 2005-born goaltender, also signed for the Rockets last week. Last season he played for the Boston Hockey Academy U18 AAA.

The Rockets also acquired defenceman Jake Vanlerberg from the Castlegar Rebels in a trade. Vanlerberg spent last season with the Fernie Ghostriders and the Rebels, putting up 9 points in 27 games.

