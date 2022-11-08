Golden Rockets come up short against league-leading Border Bruins

The Rockets return to the Golden Arena this weekend for a pair of games

The Golden Rockets had their impressive win-streak halted on Saturday (Nov. 5) by the best team in the league at the moment, the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

On Friday night, the Rockets were in Fruitvale to take on the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. The Rockets took the lead late in the first period and never looked back, earning a solid 4-1 win on the road.

Then, on Saturday, Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks played host to the two teams with the hot hand so far this season: the Rockets and the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

A closely-contested game through two periods of play, the Border Bruins flexed their sticks in the third period, shutting down the Rockets on defense and putting a couple past Golden goaltender Levi Hall to earn the 4-1 victory.

Jordan Lario scored in the losing effort, bringing his point total on the season to 30, and still leads the league in points.

The Rockets return home this weekend for a pair of games. First, they’ll take on the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Thursday (Nov. 10) night. The two teams have both earned a win in the two games they’vve played against each-other so far this season.

Then, on Saturday (Nov. 12), the Rockets will get a shot at revenge against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

