Golden Golf Club driving range opens for 2023 season

The re-opening dates for the club’s 18-hole golf course and restaurant remain to be determined

The Golden Golf Club plans to host a series of events throughout the summer. A re-opening date for the club’s 18-hole course is expected to be announced next week. Photo by Best Impressions.

The driving range at the Golden Golf Club opened up for the season on Tues. April 11.

The range will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The club’s 18-hole course and on-site restaurant remain without a timetable for the course opening because of uncertainty with the weather.

“We’ve still got some snow out here so we’re going to take some time before making a decision,” Graeme Kreiner, the director of operations for the Golden Golf Club told the Star.

Although a timetable for re-opening remains to be decided, the club’s decision-makers are planning to get together this week and are hopeful to have more details next week.

Weather forecasts for Golden show temperatures ranging from below zero and going as warm as double digits over the next two weeks.

There is also the possibility of light snow over the next two weeks which, on its own, should not derail the parks re-opening significantly but unexpected volumes of precipitation may cause delays.

There is a series of events already lined up for this summer’s golf season including the Kootenay Men’s Open on May 27 and 28 as well as the Golden Golf Club Ladies Eclectic Open on July 8 and 9.

Registration for the season’s events, including both tournaments, is available online at the Golden Golf Club’s website.

