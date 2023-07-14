Golden Dolphins pack the podium at home swim meet

19 Dolphins went home with medals and three new club records were set at the meet

More than 100 local youth competitors participated in the 2023 Golden Swim Meet held on July 8 and 9. (Photo via Facebook: Golden Dolphins Swim Club)

The Golden Dolphins defended its territory at the 2023 Golden Swim Meet which took place on July 8 and 9. The club finished with a combined team score of over 2600 points — more than any other team.

More than 200 competitors from across the Okanagan and as far as Ladner converged in Golden to participate in the tournament.

The Dolphins were well represented with over 100 local youth swimmers participating in the meet. Among the swimmers were local masters swimmers as well as the Golden Special Olympics Swim Team.

Official results from the meet have not yet been published by the British Columbia Summer Swimming Association (BCSSA), but the Dolphins were a frequent presence on the podium.

Nine Dolphins went home with gold medals, five members won silver medals and another five left the meet with bronze medals.

The gold medalists were Maclaren Mentz, Thomas McKnight Tyla McRoberts, Anika Crawford, Nathan Tan, Malcolm Labonville, John Templeton, Elyssia McClean and Nick Tan.

The team’s silver medal recipients were Sam McKnight, Micah Vanderhart, Katrina McClean, Sebastian Gylander and Eric Poulin.

Bronze medalists from the Dolphins were Walker Neilson, Sophie Gale-Speers, Amelia Labonville, Koren Lefevbre and Tyler Kamstra.

In addition to the busy day on the podium, three club records were set this weekend. In Division II, Sam McKnight in the 50-metre backstroke and in Division V, Malcolm Labonville set new records in both the 100-metre backstroke and the 100-metre butterfly —the latter of which had not been broken in 21 years, according to the team’s coaches.

The Dolphins have two more club meets coming up this summer with events in Penticton and Kelowna. The regional meet will take place in Kamloops over the long weekend in August and some of the team’s members will continue their season at the BCSSA provincial meet in Nanaimo from August 17 to 20.

