Get totally tubular at Big White this weekend

Tube park to open this Friday

With almost a foot of snow falling over the past day, Big White Ski Resort has some big plans this weekend.

Tube Town in Happy Valley is set to open on Friday, Dec. 2 at 4p.m., while the Snowghost Express Chair will start spinning on Saturday morning.

It’s powder season on the slopes, as the apline snow base is now at 110 centmetres.

55 runs are now open.

More snow is expected to fall on the mountain over the next few days, with a forecast of 1-3cm on Thursday and 4-8cm on Friday.

