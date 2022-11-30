Galloping to success in Golden

The Golden Light Horse Club recently held its annual awards banquet to recognize and honour the top horses and riders who took part in the 2022 season.

The event was also a celebration of the many accomplishments the club enjoyed this past year.

That includes Monday Fundays, the Brisco Challenge and the 10th anniversary of the Delbert Johnson Barrel Jackpot which brings in riders from all B.C. and Alberta to compete for cash prizes.

A couple of successful grants saw the club make improvements to the hydro system, put water into the grounds, and make improvements to the canteen.

But perhaps the biggest success was that the club more than doubled its membership to over 100 members in 2022.

Throughout the evening special awards were given as more than 60 people sat down on a delicious meal prepared by various club members. Awards included the following:

Tom Davis Memorial- for Most Valuable GLHC member- Katie Wagner

Cathy Dyck Memorial -for High Point (Jr all around) -Kiera Wagner

Bob Lehmann Memorial – Showmanship award- Erica Pfisterer

Barb Juryman Memorial – Horsemanship award -Ava Wagner

Delbert Johnson Memorial – Most Improved Sr rider -Luraina Oddy

Jean Dyck Memorial – Most Improved Jr rider -Zoe Burns

High Point:

Novelty Lead Line – 1st Roxy Ricard, 2nd Leah Botting, 3rd Lainey Orr, 4th Adelyne, 5th Callie Orr

JR C – 1st Gemma MacDonald, 2nd Zoey Burns, 3rd Tanner Willox

JR B – 1st Kiera Wagner, 2nd Erica Pfisterer, 3rd Jazzy Smith, 4th Oden Oddy, 5th Stevie Eckford, 6th Sephira Oddy

JR A – 1st Brendon on Cash, 2nd Brendon on Stetson, 3rd Anna Willox/Amelia Lebonville, 4th Nevaeh Oddy, 5th Ava Wagner

SR A – 1st Rebecca Lebonville, 2nd Shelley Back, 3rd Luraina Oddy, 4th BJ, 5th Jen Orr

Gymkhana:

Lead Line – 1st Lainey Orr, 2nd Leah Botting, 3rd Roxy Richard, 4th Lainey Orr, 5th Adelyne, 6th Callie Orr

JR C – 1st Gemma MacDonald, 2nd Zoey Burns, 3rd Tanner Willox

JR B – 1st Kiera Wagner, 2nd Erica Pfisterer, 3rd Stevie Eckford/Jazzy Smith, 4rd Odin Oddy, 5th Charlie Wilson, 6th Sephira Oddy

JR A – 1st Brendon on Cash, 2nd Brendon on Stetson, 3rd Amelia Lebonville, 4th Anna Willox, 5th Ava, 6th Nevaeh Oddy

SR – 1st, Shelley Black, 2nd Rebecca Lobonville, 3rd Luraina Oddy, 4th BJ

Pleasure:

JR C – 1st Gemma MacDonald, 2nd Zoey Burns, 3rd Tanner Willox

JR B – 1st Erica Pfisterer, 2nd Kiera Wagner, 3rd Jazzy Smith, 4th Charlie Wilson, 5th Stevie Eckford, 6th Oden Oddy

JR A – 1st Brendon on Cash, 2nd Anna Willox, 3rd Ava Wagner, 4th Amelia Lebonville, 5th Neveah Oddy, 6th Payton Pufal

SR – 1st Shelley Black, 2nd Rebecca Lebonville, 3rd – Luraina Oddy, 4th Bj

The Golden Light Horse Club club will end this year with a Christmas tree sale and a wreath making workshop.

