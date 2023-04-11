A skier begins their attempt to cross the 75-foot pond of freezing water at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s Slush Cup. (Photo courtesy of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort).

Funkfest returns to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Proceeds from the event will support the Golden Food Bank and Golden and District Search and Rescue

This weekend, the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will host its 2023 Sunsplash Funkfest.

On April 15 and 16, the resort will host a pair of events and a party to end the ski season with a literal bang.

The weekend kicks off on Sat. April 15, with the “extremely simple” Dummy Downhill. Participants are to come prepared with something they’ve built that can slide down the hills and make a jump before ending with a crash.

It is “a celebration of fine construction and total destruction,” the resort wrote in a Facebook advertisement for the post.

Participants in the Dummy Downhill must register their sleds at guest services before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Registration will cost $20 and all proceeds will go to the Golden Food Bank.

On Sunday, the resort will host the Slush Cup — an event geared toward “well-seasoned springtime skiers and snowboarders.”

Participants will get dressed in costume and make their way down the slope before attempting to cross a 75-foot pond of freezing water.

Sunday’s forecast has a high of 8 Cand a low of -2 C, so the pond’s solidity remains a matter of uncertainty.

Prizes will be awarded to participants from a variety of categories including the best male, female and youth participants as well the best crash.

Registration for the Slush Cup will cost $15 and all proceeds will support the Golden and District Search and Rescue team who will be present at the event to make sure everyone makes it out of the freezing pond safely.

The Slush Cup has a maximum of 100 participants and registration will take place on a first come first served basis at Guest Services.

To close out the weekend, Golden’s own Ricky Diamond will perform a set with the Rhinestones at Whitetooth Grill from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

