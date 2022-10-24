Former Summerland hockey player now a mortgage broker

Scott Robinson, a former Junior B hockey player with the Sicamous Eagles and the Summerland Steam, now works as a mortgage broker. (Contributed)

A former hockey player with the Summerland Steam and Sicamous Eagles is now working as a mortgage broker.

Scott Robinson played in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League from 2014 to 2018, playing with the Sicamous Eagles and the Summerland Steam. He also played for the University of Northern Colorado.

Today, Robinson is a mortgage broker with the Tracey Robinson Mortgage Team in Penticton, a firm owned by his mother.

Robinson, 25, says he enjoys the challenges he faces as a mortgage broker. “The same thing every day would get too boring for me,” he said.

READ ALSO: Summerland extends series with Kelowna Chiefs

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam player to join Manitoba team

While he organizes mortgages for his clients, he also tries to educate them as much as possible.

“That is what gives clients the best knowledge to make the best decision for their case,” he said. “At the end of the day, a mortgage is pretty black and white. You can do this, you can’t do that and we’re not about to beat anyone on interest rates. Everyone is offering the same rates and products. It’s more the customer service and the education and the time that we spend with our clients that really sets us apart.”

Robinson was encouraged by his mother to work as a mortgage broker.

“I’ve always been a bit of a nerd for numbers,” he said. “Going through school, I was leaning towards something in the finance, accounting, business world. This opportunity presented itself and I started with the courses and fell in love with the complexity of things and how difficult a lot of the work really is.”

In 2022, he began working at the firm.

He said his experiences on the ice have transferred to his new role.

“I was always pretty competitive and wanted to be the best at something,” he said. “That kind of fire inside me has carried over. My mom always says that I kind of have world domination in mind, but I definitely want to take it to the top. The drive inside of me that I just want to be better every single day comes from my junior and college hockey days.”

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyJunior B HockeySummerland