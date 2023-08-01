Dark Horse Invitational returns to Revelstoke

Casey Brown’s Dark Horse Invitational is set to return to Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) Aug. 22–26.

“Casey Brown’s vision in creating this event is truly legendary, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity,” said 2022 ‘Dark Horse’ award winner, Erice van Leuven in a press release.

The Dark Horse Invitational will return for its annual competition in Revelstoke later this month. The invitational separates itself from traditional mountain biking events because it prioritizes progression over competition. The women’s freeride mountain biking event urges riders to go big and test their limits, but new additions to the schedule will offer riders even more opportunities to develop new skills.

Unlike other events relying on external judges, the Dark Horse differs in that the athletes will judge their fellow competitors. The result is a ‘by the riders, for the riders’ atmosphere that helps riders young and old get better.

This year, the Dark Horse will expand to include ‘conference sessions’, which will teach the newer athletes about nutrition, social media, wellness, and other topics that are vital for professional athletes. 2022 ‘Stay Gold’ award-winner, Lucy Van Eesteren, spoke about how the

“It fosters inclusivity, unmatched progression, and a supportive community of riders who uplift each other,” she said.

Spectators can look forward to their opportunity to get involved with the Dark Horse at a panel with the riders at the Regent Hotel on Friday, Aug 25 from 6:30–9 p.m.

After a night of chatting with the athletes, spectators can look forward to an afternoon of elevated competition. The riders will be taking on four of RMR’s big-air jumps as part of Dark Horse’s ‘Big Air Sesh’ from 1–4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

