CONTEST: Get creative for Kelowna Rockets game to win Vancouver Canucks tickets

Make a sign for the Nov. 29 Rockets game against Connor Bedard and be entered to win

Want the chance to go to a Vancouver Canucks game? Black Press Media has you covered!

Next Tuesday, the Kelowna Rockets are hosting arguably their most important regular season game in years as they welcome the No. 1 prospect in hockey, Connor Bedard, and the Regina Pats to town for the only time this season. If you’re going to the Rockets – Pats game on Tuesday night, be sure to make a creative sign proudly supporting ‘Bedard for the Canucks’. As Canucks’ fans we would love to see Bedard play for Vancouver! We hope you can help!

All you have to do is take a photo of yourself and the sign at the game on Tuesday night and send it to editor@kelownacapnews.com or direct message it to Kelowna Capital News’ Facebook or Instagram accounts.

If you can’t make the game why not create a sign at home and enter to win this amazing contest. We’re looking for creativity!

The Capital News team will pick their favourite photo and announce the winner on Nov. 30 at noon.

The winning entry will win two tickets to a Canucks game in an encore suite and one night hotel accommodation.

Bedard, who’s from North Vancouver, has been lighting up the WHL this season, leading the league in scoring by a country mile. Every NHL draft/prospect analyst has him predicted to go as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in June.

At the same time, the Canucks have struggled to start the NHL season and it has some fans chomping at the bit for the team to try to come last in the league this season so they have the best chance to draft Bedard and bring him home.

Go out and get creative! If you’re going to the game, or if you are at home, you have four days to think of your best, most creative sign. Good luck!

