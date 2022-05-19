Come out and welcome home the BCHL Champions in Penticton

The Penticton Vees will return home from Nanaimo at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The Penticton Vees celebrate winning the BCHL championship after sweeping the Nanaimo Clippers, winning Game 4 at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/Black Press Media)

The Penticton Vees are set to return home as BCHL Champions in style.

Less than 24 hours after winning the Fred Page Cup against the Nanaimo Clippers on the road, the newly-crowned champions will roll into the Peach City on a bus outside of the South Okanagan Events Centre.

All are invited to welcome home the 2021-2022 Vees, the city’s second champion squad in five years.

As of noon on Thursday, May 19, the team’s bus is expected to arrive at the SOEC at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“Arrive early, wear your blue and white and let’s make some noise,” representatives from the venue said.

People are encouraged to check the Vees’ Facebook page for team travel updates.

After winning the finals’ first two games at home, Penticton took care of business on the road, defeating the Clippers in overtime in Game No. 3 and then in decisive fashion in Game No. 4 to complete the sweep.

