Charity golf tournament raising funds for Vernon hospital

Predator Ridge Resort will play host to the 14th annual Charity Golf Classic to support the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, and its commitment to raise funds for healthcare excellence in the North Okanagan. (Contributed)

For the 14th year, funds are being raised on the golf course to support healthcare excellence in the North Okanagan.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) Foundation’s Charity Classic Golf Tournament takes place Sunday, Sept. 10 at Predator Ridge Resort.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 27, it was postponed due to the wildfire situation across the Northern Okanagan.

Throughout the 13-year history of the event, it has raised over $2.9 million that goes towards critical resources and bringing state-of-the-art equipment to the VJH and community healthcare programs throughout the North Okanagan region.

Two-time Paralympian Josh Dueck will be the master of ceremonies, and the event will also include a live auction.

”I was amazed to learn just how much has been raised through the Charity Classic to support our community,” said Dueck. “I look forward to being part of continuing this legacy of generosity and supporting our local hospital and healthcare workers through funds raised at this event.”

Visit vjhfoundation.org for more information.

READ MORE: From Hospice with Love: Vernon society offering up drool-worthy prizes

READ MORE: Vision for Okanagan College taking shape

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Golf