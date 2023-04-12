Carolina Hurricanes sign former Penticton Vees goaltender

Yaniv Perets played in 37 games with the Vees from 2019 to 2020

Penticton Vees goalie Yaniv Perets won his 12th game of the season Tuesday as the Vees downed the Langley Rivermen 4-3. Perets is fourth among league netminders with a 1.97 goals against average. (Mark Brett - Western News)

A former Penticton Vees standout has earned himself an NHL contract.

The Carolina Hurricanes and goaltender Yaniv Perets agreed to a two-year, entry-level deal, the team has announced, Tuesday, April 11.

Perets, 23, appeared in 37 games for the Vees during the 2019-2020 season, and most recently backstopped Quinnipiac University to an NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship.

“Yaniv was a crucial part of Quinnipiac’s run to the national championship this season, and he has been an elite goaltender for his entire collegiate career,” said Don Waddell, the Hurricanes’ president and general manager. “He is a proven winner, and we look forward to seeing him develop in the crease.”

The #Canes have signed @QU_MIH National Champion goaltender Yaniv Perets to a two-year, entry-level contract. https://t.co/csjR012noT — x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 12, 2023

READ ALSO: Former West Kelowna, Penticton BCHL players victorious in NCAA Championship

Perets’ entry-level deal comes with a $775,000 salary at the NHL level for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 campaigns. He will receive $82,500 at the American Hockey League levels for both seasons.

The Quebec-born netminder posted a 25-8-2 record and a .918 save percentage during all regular-season action with Penticton. He appeared in five playoff games in 2020 before the B.C. Hockey League season was suspended because of the pandemic.

In parts of three seasons with Quinnipiac from 2021 to 2023, the former Vees goaltender recorded 56 wins in 74 games a save percentage of more than .930 in each of the last two campaigns.

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewshockeyNHLPenticton Vees