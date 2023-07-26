Canadian Ultimate Championships coming to Kelowna, volunteers needed

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Association (KUPS) is hosting the Canadian Ultimate Championships (CUC) Masters Division this weekend. (Contributed)

The Canadian Ultimate Championships (masters division) is set to take place in Kelowna this weekend.

Starting on Friday, July 28, teams from across the country, including teams from Kelowna, will be competing to take home the National Championship title on Sunday, July 30.

“We’re incredibly excited to host some of the best Ultimate teams in Canada, right here in Kelowna,” said Kelowna Ultimate Players Society (KUPS) President Paul Brain. “I’m excited for our city to experience Ultimate played at its highest level and for these players to get a taste of the Okanagan.”

The men’s division features players 33 and older and for the women’s side, 30 and over. There is also a mixed division.

With just two days until the tournament, KUPS is still looking for volunteers to help this weekend. People interested in helping out can email communications@kelownaultimate.com.

For information about the tournament, visit the Canadian Ultimate Championships online.

