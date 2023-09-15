Canada remains undefeated in Davis Cup Finals, as Vernon’s Pospisil shines

The Okanagan local won both his singles and doubles matches against Sweden

Vasek Pospisil has been a part of four of the six matches for Team Canada this week at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada)

Canada’s dream start to the Davis Cup Finals continues, as the team remains undefeated, with a 3-0 thrashing against Sweden Thursday.

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil started the day off in singles action, dispatching Leo Berg (son of tennis legend Bjorn Borg), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

The 21-year-old Gabriel Diallo kept the perfect streak going in the second match of the day, with a straight sets romp over Elias Ymer, 6-4, 6-3.

In the double match, Pospisil again teamed up with Alexis Galarneau, as the duo came through in two tiebreakers, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3) over Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson.

Canada now sits first in group A, having won all six matches played and Pospisil has now won six consecutive matches at the Davis Cup, dating back to their championship run in 2022.

Denis Shapovalov, despite being listed on the roster, has still not played. He is currently recovering from an injury to his knee, which has kept him out of competition since Wimbledon in July.

The final group stage matchup for Canada is on Saturday, Sept. 16 against Chile. Canada has already clinched a spot in the knock-out rounds of the Finals, to be hosted in Malaga, Spain in November. The country is now solely playing for a better draw in said finals.

More information can be found at daviscup.com.

