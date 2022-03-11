Canada’s bronze final against Slovakia. (Angela Burger photo)

Bronze finish for North Okanagan’s wheelchair curling Paralympian

Ina Forrest adds a fourth medal to her impressive Paralympic resume

Canada has claimed back-to-back bronze in wheelchair curling.

After a 9-5 loss in the semifinals to China earlier in the day, Canada returned to the curling rink Thursday evening to play for the bronze. And with an 8-3 victory over Slovakia, the Canadian squad earned the win and a fifth consecutive Paralympic podium.

Up 4-3 heading into the eighth end, Canada secured the triumph with a takeout on the last throw courtesy of Jon Thurston.

“Everyone showed up to play,” said skip Mark Ideson. “Jon made a couple of beauties to finish it off. We’re so happy to win the bronze. It stings when you lose the semi, and you don’t get a chance to play for gold, but we’re really happy to play and win the bronze.”

Ina Forrest, Canada’s co-flag bearer in the opening ceremony, adds a fourth medal to her impressive Paralympic resume (two gold, two bronze), while Ideson and Dennis Thiessen now both have a gold and two bronze medals to their names in their third Paralympic appearance. Thurston and Collinda Joseph are medallists in their debut Games.

Canada has now won a medal in all five Games since wheelchair curling joined the program – gold in 2006, 2010, and 2014, and bronze in 2018 and 2022.

