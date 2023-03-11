The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

BREAKING – Kelowna Rockets clinch playoff spot in Spokane

They clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference

The Kelowna Rockets are playoff bound.

With a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs, they have clinched the eighth and final playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference.

When the game went to overtime, the Rockets clinched their playoff spot with the single point, but captain Gabriel Szturc’s second goal of the game was the game-winning goal to secure the win. The overtime-winning goal capped off a four-point night for Szturc.

Elias Carmichael, Marcus Pacheco, and Dylan Wightman also all scored in the game for the Rockets.

The Rockets also made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

