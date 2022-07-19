The B.C. Hockey League has re-named its Top Defenceman Award after former Vernon Lakers stalwart blueliner Campbell Blair. He also played in the league with the Shuswap Totems and Summerland Buckaroos. (BCHL photo)

The B.C. Hockey League has re-named its Top Defenceman Award after former Vernon Lakers stalwart blueliner Campbell Blair. He also played in the league with the Shuswap Totems and Summerland Buckaroos. (BCHL photo)

BCHL honours former Vernon standout

The hockey league has renamed Top Defenceman Award after record-holder Campbell Blair

Former Vernon Lakers standout defenceman Campbell Blair is being recognized by the B.C. Hockey League.

The league has changed the name of its Top Defenceman Award to the Campbell Blair Trophy.

Blair played for the Lakers, Shuswap Totems and Summerland Buckaroos from 1983-87. He holds several BCHL records including most goals by a defenceman in a single season (38) and most points by a blueliner in a single season (109), both of which he accomplished with Vernon in 1986-87.

He also holds career records for assists by a defenceman with 169 and points by a defenceman with 247.

In 1987, he won the award which is now named after him.

“I had a picture of Bobby Orr in my room and he was somebody I always gravitated towards,” said Blair. “To be recognized as a top player in the league is special. It means a lot to me.”

After his time in the BCHL, Blair played four years at the University of Maine, then headed to England to play professionally and finished his career with the Johnstown Chiefs of the ECHL.

He started a coaching career back at the University of Maine as an assistant and eventually returned to the BCHL where he was head coach of the Victoria Salsa for five years from 1996-2001, capping things off with a Fred Page Cup championship in his final season.

He returned to coach at Maine after the 2001 campaign and also coached at the University of Alaska-Anchorage before retiring from coaching in 2013.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers release 2022-23 BCHL schedule

READ MORE: BCHL adopts use of Sporfie video review system


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBCHLLocal SportsVernon

Previous story
US beats Canada for women’s soccer title, ‘24 Olympic berth
Next story
Trial hears former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen was ‘blotto’ when he met accuser

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A director Karen Cathcart.
CSRD Area A director Karen Cathcart seeking re-election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland.(John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Okanagan migrant farm worker advocates not happy with Trudeau’s tour stops

It was a full house for the Local Advisory Meeting that was held on July 18th at the Golden Civic Centre for Area A residents. (Claire Palmer photo)
CSRD holds information session for Area A residents

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks cherries at family farm owner Derek Lutz’s orchard in Summerland, B.C., Monday, July 18, 2022. The heat and wildfires in British Columbia last year combined with mild temperatures in the earlier months of 2022 have left fruit growers with a sour taste as farmers record a lighter than normal crop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau tours Okanagan cherry farm, where weather events have affected crop