BCHL action underway in Vernon, Penticton, West Kelowna

Salmon Arm defenceman Jake Lammens (right) is hounded by Vernon Vipers forward Max Seguin during the Silverbacks’ 4-2 BCHL pre-season win Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

A three-goal second period lifted the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to their second straight B.C. Hockey League pre-season win over Vernon, downing the Vipers 4-2 Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Kal Tire Place.

With the game tied 1-1, the Silverbacks scored three times in the first nine minutes of the middle frame, including a pair of shorthanded markers from Bobby Landry at 2:43 and Lian Gayfer at 4:11. Luke Cozens made it 4-1 Salmon Arm at 8:52.

Returning player Luke Lavery opened the game’s scoring just 22 seconds after the national anthem for Vernon, before Jayden Grier tied it up for the Gorillas at 17:48 of the period.

Revy Mack had the last goal of the night for the Vipers at 11:54 of the second period.

Matthew Tovell went the distance in goal for Salmon Arm, making 24 saves for the win. He was acquired in a trade earlier this month with the Hawkesbury Hawks of the Central Canada Hockey League for future considerations.

Vernon veteran netminder Roan Clarke made 21 saves in the loss.

The Silverbacks and Vipers will open the regular season Sept. 23 and 24 with a home-and-home series, beginning in Salmon Arm Friday, Sept. 23.

To make room for Tovell, Salmon Arm shipped veteran goalie Liam Vanderkooi to the Powell River Kings for future considerations.

Vanderkooi spent the last two seasons in Salmon Arm, where he played a total of 22 regular season games for the Silverbacks.

“These decisions are never easy and we can’t thank Liam enough for the hard work and dedication he’s put into the organization,” said Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen.”He’s an unbelievable teammate and we wish him all the best with Powell River this season.”

The SilverBacks (2-0) will play a home-and-home exhibition slate with the Merritt Centennials this weekend. The two teams play Saturday in the Nicola Valley before returning to the Shaw Centre for a 5 p.m. start Sunday.

Vernon (0-2) will travel to Penticton Friday to play the Vees, and visit the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday.

