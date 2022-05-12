(Photo - @spartanrace/Twitter @eric_lau/Instagram)

(Photo - @spartanrace/Twitter @eric_lau/Instagram)

Battle to be a Spartan at Big White this summer

The events are taking place August 27 and 28

Do you think it have what it takes to be the next King Leonidas?

Now is your chance, as the Spartan North American Championship is coming to Big White Ski Resort.

Instead of racing through snow on the mountain, people on Aug. 27-28 will have the chance to race through running trails and obstacles as a test of endurance in one of the toughest events on foot.

The challenge is welcome to everyone from experienced racers to people who have never tried it before.

There are three different races that people can choose to participate in. On Aug. 27, people can take part in either the North American Championship race, which is the Beast 21-kilometre race with 30 obstacles, or the Ultra 50-kilometre race with 60 obstacles.

On the 28th, the Super 10-kilometre race with 25 obstacles will take place.

On both days, there is a kids race available that is 1-3 kilometres and features various obstacles.

For more information or if you’re interested in signing up, click here.

READ MORE: Lake Country athletes look to skate into Team Canada sweaters

READ MORE: 2 Kelowna courses to host RBC PGA Scramble qualifiers

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaSpartans

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. Lions sign 7 players the team selected in 2022 CFL draft
Next story
Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

Just Posted

An incident from Hwy 95 from May 3, where a truck rolled over after coming around a corner. Golden Fire Chief Mike Pecora said there was no injuries from this incident, but it’s just one of many that have occurred along the stretch of highway since the detours began last year due to extended closures to Highway 1. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook photo)
Safety concerns persist in Golden due to Trans-Canada detour

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions