Battle to be a Spartan at Big White this summer

Do you think it have what it takes to be the next King Leonidas?

Now is your chance, as the Spartan North American Championship is coming to Big White Ski Resort.

Instead of racing through snow on the mountain, people on Aug. 27-28 will have the chance to race through running trails and obstacles as a test of endurance in one of the toughest events on foot.

The challenge is welcome to everyone from experienced racers to people who have never tried it before.

There are three different races that people can choose to participate in. On Aug. 27, people can take part in either the North American Championship race, which is the Beast 21-kilometre race with 30 obstacles, or the Ultra 50-kilometre race with 60 obstacles.

On the 28th, the Super 10-kilometre race with 25 obstacles will take place.

On both days, there is a kids race available that is 1-3 kilometres and features various obstacles.

