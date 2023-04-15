British Columbia’s team won the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championship. From left are skip Dean Thulin, third Ken Dawson, second Rob Robinson and lead Kevin Maxwell. In the back is director Rick Euper. (Contributed)

British Columbia’s team won the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championship. From left are skip Dean Thulin, third Ken Dawson, second Rob Robinson and lead Kevin Maxwell. In the back is director Rick Euper. (Contributed)

B.C. team wins firefighter curling championship

Players at Charlottetown tourney included Summerland’s fire chief

It was a gold medal performance for British Columbia’s team at the Canadian National Firefighting Curling Championship.

The championship tournament was held in Charlottetown, P.E.I. from March 24 to April 1 and featured 10 teams from across the country.

Rob Robinson, chief of the Summerland Fire Department and a member of the B.C. team, said the tournament featured the best curlers from every province.

READ ALSO: Summerland firefighter to compete in national curling tournament

READ ALSO: Robinson competing at curling tourney

“It was good competition the whole week,” he said.

The British Columbia team consisted of Dean Thulin, Ken Dawson, Kevin Maxwell and Robinson, along with Rick Euper, the team’s director.

Thulin and Dawson are from Campbell River, while Maxwell is from CFB Esquimalt, the Pacific coast Canadian Forces base.

Robinson has been curling for more than 40 years and is also an active curler at the Summerland Curling Club.

During the round robin portion, the team finished with a 7-2 record, losing to Northern Ontario and Southern Ontario.

The team faced Alberta in the semifinal match and Southern Ontario in the finals to win the gold.

While the members of the British Columbia team are from around the province, Robinson said they are able to play well together.

“We just get along as a team really well,” he said. “We’re all like brothers.”

This is not the first time Robinson has been part of the gold medal team at the championships, as the team also took gold in Regina in 2010. The curlers have also placed well in previous tournaments.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingfirefightersSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Olympic basketball coach returns to Salmon Arm to give back to young athletes
Next story
2 Kelowna Rockets to wear the red and white overseas for Hockey Canada

Just Posted

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors

10th Annual Delbert Johnson Memorial Jackpot Rodeo. (File Photo)
10th Annual Delbert Johnson Memorial Jackpot returns to Golden

The cost of hiring staff will increase on June 1 as British Columbia’s minimum wage rises to $16.75 an hour. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Minimum wage increase will not offset inflation

Tom Shypitka was officially sworn in as Kootenay East MLA during a ceremony at the Legislature in Victoria on Thursday. (photo courtesy Tom Shypitka)
Kootenay MLAs among hundreds sanctioned by Russia