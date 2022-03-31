B.C. Lions' Lucky Whitehead (7), quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) and Bryan Burnham, back left, celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks in Vancouver, on Friday, November 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions coming to Kelowna, West Kelowna

Will be hosting ‘Play with the Pros’ clinic on April 15

Kelowna residents have the opportunity to meet some of their favourite CFL stars this April.

The B.C. Lions have announced a road trip to the Okanagan on April 14-15 for both a meet-and-greet with fans and a special ‘Play with the Pros’ clinic.

“Growing football at the grassroots level and having a positive impact in our communities are major pillars of the Lions organization,” said Lions Director of Community Partnerships Jamie Taras.

“As British Columbia’s only professional football team, we love being able to extend those relationships across this great province.”

Headlining the event will be starting quarterback Nathan Rourke, CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Bo Lokombo, Sukh Chung, David Knevel and Ben Hladik.

It all kicks off on April 14 at 6 p.m. at Dakoda’s Bar and Grill, where fans are invited to join players for a “pint and football chat.” Those under 19 years of age are welcome if accompanied by an adult.

The ‘Play with the Pros’ clinic then goes at the West Kelowna Multi-Sport Centre at 10 a.m. on April 15, where kids ages six to 12 can join the Lions for a fun-non-contact football skills clinic.

Members of the Okanagan Sun football team will lending a helping hand at the clinic.

Registration for the clinic can be found at www.bclions.com/play-with-the-pros.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets promote Terry McFaul to director of player personnel

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes open first season since 2019

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LionsCFLFootball

Previous story
O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues hand Vancouver Canucks 4-3 loss to sweep season series

Just Posted

Now that spring has arrived, black bears are waking up. Conservation officers are urging caution to prevent bear encounters. (Black Press file)
The bears are back in town: Caution urged as hibernation ends

Streams in the Kootenays are closed to anglers from April 1 to June 14 for the annual spawning period. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Kootenay streams closed to fishing for annual spawning period

A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)
TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure

This Vernon couple found this tick engorged in their dog last May. (Vernon Morning Star)
Spring is here and so are ticks, warns Interior Health