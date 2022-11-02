Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, shown competing at the 2022 Falkland Stampede, begins his quest for a novice saddle bronc championship buckle as the 48th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo begins tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 2), in Red Deer. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, shown competing at the 2022 Falkland Stampede, begins his quest for a novice saddle bronc championship buckle as the 48th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo begins tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 2), in Red Deer. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong cowboy in hunt for Canadian title

Jaret Cooper aims for championship buckle in novice saddle bronc at Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

The chutes open on Canadian professional rodeo’s biggest stage in Alberta tonight (Wednesday), Nov. 2.

The 48th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo begins its six-performance show at Westerner Park’s Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, and Vernon’s Jaret Cooper has one of the best seats in the house.

Cooper is among the three finalists competing for the championship buckle in the novice saddle bronc, along with Tyrel Roberts of Charlie Lake, B.C., and Colten Powell of Innisfail, Alta.

Cooper collected $10,133.95 in pro earnings on the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association’s 2022 schedule.

Canada’s top cowboys and cowgirls will compete in all of rodeo’s major events.

In addition to the daily rodeo through to Sunday, live entertainment, a trade show and more will happen on-site.

The Red Deer region will experience an economic impact in excess of $35 million through this year’s CFR.

READ MORE: Armstrong cowboy increases Canadian pro rodeo standings lead

READ MORE: From ice to dirt: Peavey Mart Centrium transforms for CFR in Red Deer


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadian Finals Rodeopro rodeoVernon

Previous story
Canadian defender Kennedy to miss World Cup
Next story
2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

Just Posted

Aaron Volpatti signs his book for a young fan at the Revelstoke Grizzlies game on Friday night. (Zachary Delaney/revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s Aaron Volpatti stops in on his book tour for ‘FIGHTER: Defying the NHL Odds’

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

Shawn Lamaroux, of Vernon was expected in Penticton Supreme Court facing 7 counts of robbery but BC Prosecution confirms the file closed because he is deceased. (Facebook)
Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

Hawk moth caterpillar (Photo - @ttjesje/Twitter)
Morning Start: Hawk moth caterpillar