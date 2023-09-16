First Tee - Canada is looking to expand their youth golf program to courses, schools, and community centres in Kelowna. (First Tee)

Affordable youth golf program looking to swing into Kelowna

First Tee - Canada has welcomed more than 46,000 new participants in 2023

A brand-new youth development golf program is looking to expand to Kelowna.

First Tee – Canada launched in 2020 with the goal of providing affordable and inclusive access to golf across the country through local courses, school programs, and community centres.

In the first year, it had nearly 6,000 participants. By the end of 2023, it is on track to have more than 65,000 participants. Now, it is looking for places to expand to in Kelowna.

“Our commitment to the growth and development of young people through golf has been unwavering,” said Golf Canada – Grow the Game director Adam Hunter. “We are taking another significant step towards creating a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive golf community in Canada.”

In 2023 so far, First Tee – Canada has:

  • More than 70 per cent of programming is provided at no cost to participants.

  • Majority of participants between ages of 7-10.

  • 46,000 participants enrolled just this year.

  • 51 per cent of participants in 2023 come from equity-deserving communities.

  • More than 70 per cent of partnered schools and community centres are located in or serve equity-deserving communities.

  • 58 golf facilities, 123 schools, 50 community centres, and 75 chapter-led initiatives are active.

  • 124 currently active coaches and volunteers.

  • Over $14 million has been raised in support of First Tee – Canada since inception.

With the success the program has had, it is now looking to expand to Kelowna. Any golf course, school or community centre can reach out to First Tee – Canada.

