Adrenaline up: Film fest comes to Golden

Banff Mountain Film Fest World Tour hits the civic centre Dec. 9

The Banff Mountain Film Fest World Tour reels out on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Golden Civic Centre.

One of the most prestigious in the world, films are juried from several hundred shown in Banff over a nine-day period.

Since 1986 a “highlights” version has been made available across Canada and around the world.

A carefully curated compendium of the year’s best short films is made available, showcasing the most awe-inspiring aspects of mountain culture in some of the world’s most remote and pristine wilderness areas.

From intense action sequences to, important environmental commentary, and amazing adventures with exotic culture in far-off lands, this “Best of the Fest” tour is dazzling and diverse, says Bill Usher, artistic director of Kicking Horse Culture.

Viewers are taken on a two-hour, high-octane ride to wild places they might never otherwise visit.

“The festival brings exciting programming to the screen, allowing everyone to experience these inspiring stories that drive us to keep exploring the world outside,” Usher says. “Rousing and sometimes provocative, this is an amazing way to spend a Friday or Saturday night.”

This year’s selection of the Banff Mountain Film Fest Tour will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

To purchase tickets for this exciting event, go online to kickinghorseculture.ca. Grab your favourite beverage from the KICKS Café, sink back into your seat, and get ready for some serious thrills.

