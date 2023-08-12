B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Adams Jr. returns from injury to lead B.C. Lions to 37-9 win over Calgary

QB tosses 4 TDs as B.C. boosts CFL season record to 7-2

Vernon Adams Jr. went 23 for 32 and threw for four touchdowns in his return to the Lions starting lineup as B.C. hammered the Calgary Stampeders 37-9 on Saturday evening at B.C. Place.

The Lions (7-2) started strong, with Adams leading the team to a touchdown on its first drive of the game.

Adams repeatedly connected with Keon Hatcher, with the receiver finishing with nine receptions, 170 yards and one touchdown.

The Stampeders (3-6) struggled on offence, with miscues between quarterback Jake Maier and his receivers leading to dropped passes and missed routes. It would take nearly all of the entire first quarter before Calgary recorded its initial first down of the CFL contest.

Penalties also derailed the Stampeders rhythm, giving up 11 for 130 yards.

B.C. finished with 343 yards on offence, compared to Calgary’s 203.

NEXT UP

The Lions head to Regina on Aug. 20 to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Calgary hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 18.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

