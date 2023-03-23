5 Golden players hit the ice for the 2023 B.C. U13 Championships

This year’s hosts are looking to go all the way

The B.C. U13 Tier 4 Championships took place in the Windermere Valley from March 19 to 23.

Hosted by the U13 T4 Rockies team and the athletes couldn’t have been more excited.

For the Rockies and every other team, according to media chair Amanda Thiesen, there is a certain level of excitement shared by everyone involved.

“There is a buzz of excitement in the air as the championship began. All of the players and coaches were optimistic and looked forward to getting on the ice,” she said.

Thiesen continued by stating the Rockies are especially excited to play so close to home.

The team is comprised of 23 players, 18 from Invermere and five from Golden.

To help alleviate the cost of hosting the event, the Rockies were involved with certain fundraising projects.

“Our goal is to raise $25,000. Fundraising helps us pay for travel for B.C. hockey officials and representatives, trophies, opening and closing ceremonies, a banquet dinner and much more,” Thiesen said.

The banquet dinner was held on March 18, with Dampy Brar of APNA Hockey as the guest speaker, who gave an inspirational speech about promoting hockey equality to our athletes and coaches.

The teams participating this year are the Kitimat Winterhawks, Nelson Leafs, Fernie Ghost Riders, 100 Mile House Rep, Whistler, Revelstoke and the Columbia Valley Rockies.

