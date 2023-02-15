Three former Kelowna Falcons will be pitching at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. (Kelowna Falcons)

Three former Kelowna Falcons will be pitching at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. (Kelowna Falcons)

3 former Kelowna Falcons representing their countries at World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic starts on March 7

On top of Trevor Brigden, a couple other former Kelowna Falcons are taking part at the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Joining Brigden on Team Canada is Port Coquitlam’s Curtis Taylor. The 27-year old pitched for the Falcons in the 2015 season where he went 3-3 with a 3.37 ERA, 36 strikeouts, and two saves in seven appearances.

After being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, Taylor has bounced around the Minor Leagues, including stops in the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals organizations. He’s currently with the Chicago Cubs organization and is one of nine British Columbians in Team Canada.

Joining Brigden and Taylor is pitcher Alex Webb, who is pitching for Great Britain, who also played for the Falcons in 2015. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 but hasn’t played since 2018 because of shoulder injuries.

The three players will face off against each other as both Canada and Great Britain are in Pool C along with the United States, Mexico, and Colombia. They will play the opening round out of Phoenix, Arizona.

The WBC runs from March 7-21. Canada opens the tournament on March 12 at 11 a.m. against Great Britain.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets looking to snap losing streak against Everett

READ MORE: Nephew of former NHLer from West Kelowna suspended from WHL indefinitely

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCanadaKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan

Previous story
Roughriders sign veteran quarterback Harris on busy opening day of CFL free agency
Next story
Small gesture casts big shadow as Canadian players train ahead of U.S. showdown

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Crocodiles

The Eagle Valley Rescue Society is one of the groups currently providing road rescue services within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Eagle Valley Rescue Society/Facebook photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District urges province to take lead on road rescue services

An Alberta father was apprehended in Riondel for abducting his child from Red Deer. (Photo by Anna Burns)
Alberta father accused of alleged child abduction after fleeing to Creston

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members