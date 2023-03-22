1st Golden Golf Festival to take place May 13

The event is open to all looking to register

On Saturday, May. 13, the first ever Golden Golf Club Par Three Festival will be held, an event with cash prizes and much more. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.

There are two entries for the event, the single which is $200 and the team entry at $600, and each ticket includes 18-holes, power cart, a first tee gift, food and drink tickets, and many more perks.

All proceeds will be going towards the Golden Golf Club Capital Savings Fund and the organization is open to sponsorship opportunities.

Those looking to attend should do so on the website.

