12-year-old from Invermere to represent Canada at international hockey tournament

Family and friends from Golden to Cranbrook are raising money to offset the tournament’s high cost

Invermere’s Brayden Rice is one of 17 youth hockey players who have been selected to represent Canada at the CCM World Euro Invitational tournament in Bled, Slovenia.

Prior to the 2021/2022 hockey season, the 12-year-old played hockey exclusively for his hometown team, the Invermere Rockies.

But he had an insatiable craving to keep playing. Last year, the Golden Rockets were in need of players so Rice filled in.

Even the increased volume of play couldn’t satisfy his desire. Rice was in the hunt for higher competition.

Now, he travels three hours each way from Invermere to Calgary where he plays on the Airdrie Stars of the Hockey Super League (HSL).

Between the three leagues he played in last year, Rice played a total of 84 games.

Rice also plays for the HDC Bandits, a high-level hockey program in Calgary that describes itself as offering “a superior development option” with professional training and conditioning facilities.

Rice and his mother make this trip to Calgary at least twice a week for practice and as many times as they need to for games.

“He just loves to play,” said Rice’s mother Brandi.

Rice’s decision to travel out of province to play the game he loves is how the opportunity to travel to Slovenia arose.

From the HSL’s nine teams, 17 players were chosen for the European tournament.

The weeklong ordeal, which begins on July 24, will cost $2,200 US before taking into account flights.

Rice’s family is expecting the tournament to cost them “well over $6,000.”

A 2019 survey, of Canadian hockey parents by Scotiabank Hockey Club and FlipGive found that over 85 per cent of families spend more than $3,000 per year on hockey; 16 per cent of families spend over $10,000.

The cost of the World Euro tournament will likely make the Rice family among the highest spenders on youth hockey in Canada. A high price for his elite talent.

Rice’s mother admitted that the cost of hockey “is a bit overwhelming.”

But to support their son’s high-level talent, the family does what they can. Whenever they travel, Brandi packs a cooler of food so they can avoid eating out and Brayden’s father, Mike, works an average of 60 to 70 hours per week at the Radium Canfor Sawmill where he is the head filer.

To offset some of the costs, family and friends from Golden to Cranbrook are raising money to support the Rice family.

In Golden, Cari Wilson is conducting a bottle drive to raise money for her friend’s son. Anyone interested in donating bottles can text Wilson at (250) 344-0319 and she will be around to retrieve the items on April 29. Friends of the family are also considering hosting a bake sale in the future.

“We’re just extremely overwhelmed with the amount of support we’ve had,” Brandi Rice said.

READ MORE: 3 Penticton players headed to the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

@505sami_

sami.islam@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.