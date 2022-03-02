Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Podcast: Talk includes Winnipeg’s music scene in the 1960s and being back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

In our latest installment, iconic Canadian folk singer/songwriter Valdy talks with host Peter McCully about his musical beginnings, including the music scene in Winnipeg in the 1960s. Valdy has earned four gold records, won four Juno Awards and has been named to the Order of Canada. He discusses being back on the road touring and plays a few tunes in studio, including Sonny’s Dream and Out on the Mira.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
Podcast: B.C. man discusses life as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie stuntman

Just Posted

Interior Health says it is moving away from clinics specific administrating the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(Stock Photo)
RCMP seek suspect in Creston bank robbery

Interior Health is looking at two options to lease space – one close to the Golden Hospital and one that’s further away. (File photo)
$1.8 million Primary Care Network to be developed in Golden

Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, on March 1 elected trial by judge and jury. (File photo)
Man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson in Shuswap elects trial by judge and jury