PHOTOS: Vernon Winter Carnival final weekend starts with bang and burn(er)

The final weekend of the 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival started with a bang.
And finished with a barn burner of a concert.
The Family Fun Park setting at the Kal Tire Place North parking lot was a great place to view a fireworks display at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The fireworks were set off at the neighbouring former Kin Race Track site.
As the fireworks were going off, and the 50th Vernon Coca-Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament was continuing in Kal Tire Place North Arena, fans began to lineup outside the main doors of the big arena, Kal Tire Place, for the 2023 Vernon Winter Carnival A&W Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert.
The event drew a capacity crowd of 3,500 to watch country acts Michael Daniels, Ashley Cooke and headliners The Reklaws play inside for more than two hours, accompanied between sets by DJ Lunchboxx.
Among the events on this, the final weekend of Carnival, include the 50th Pee Wee Hockey Tournament, Carnival Days at O’Keefe Ranch Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Yaba-Daba-Do! Saturday morning All You Can Eat Cereal and Cartoon Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Museum and Archives of Vernon, the Chili Cook Off in Downtown Vernon Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. and the Halina Centre’s RRREEAALY Big Variety Show Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Halina Activity Centre.
A full list of final weekend events can be found here.
