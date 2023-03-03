PHOTOS: Vernon students deliver newspaper fashion

Kennedy Wicklund models her work of, er, newsprint during the Silver Star Elementary School Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)Kennedy Wicklund models her work of, er, newsprint during the Silver Star Elementary School Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)
Silver Star Elementary School’s Luke Friesen works the runway, modeling his creation in the school’s Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)Silver Star Elementary School’s Luke Friesen works the runway, modeling his creation in the school’s Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)

Flyers as a dress shirt?

The sports section as slacks?

Classifieds as evening wear?

Well, why not?

Grade 6 and 7 students at Vernon’s Silver Star Elementary School were challenged to design formal wear and street wear using only newspapers.

The final part of the project was a Newspaper Fashion Show, with students modelling their creations down a runway in front of their peers on Thursday, March 2.

The students, um, ‘delivered’ on the newspaper fashion.

READ MORE: North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for Vernon couple whose triplets have medical complications

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fashion and StyleNewsSchoolsVernon

Just Posted

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over the past few weeks in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The C’s in Pacific Ocean

RCMP in southeastern British Columbia confirm three skiers have been killed in an avalanche Wednesday near Invermere, B.C. An avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Columbia Valley reeling after avalanche kills 3 and injures 4 backcountry skiers

crudup (Twitter)
Morning Start: The voice behind Mastercard