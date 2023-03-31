PHOTOS: Cranbrook Bucks win 3-1 over Wenatchee Wild to kick off BCHL playoff series

The race to the Fred Page Cup has begun.

The Cranbrook Bucks pulled ahead in the second period, and survived a late-game push from the Wentachee Wild to win 3-1 in the Game 1 of the first-round BCHL playoff series between the two clubs.

Cooper Boulanger scored the game winner in the second period, while the Bucks held the Wenatchee’s potent offence to only one goal.

In fact, all scoring came in the middle frame.

Bucks defender Carsyn Good made good on his effort to open the scoring, while Parker Murray responded back for the Wild nine minutes later.

However, Boulanger pulled the Bucks ahead shortly afterwards, and Donovan Frias jammed away to grab the insurance marker.

Both teams also had goals disallowed after review in the third period.

Nathan Airey picked up the win for The Herd in goal, turning aside 29 shots, while Andy Vlaha made 30 saves for the Wild.

Noah Quinn, Kellan Hjartarson and Jaden Fodchuk picked up helpers on the Bucks goal scoring production.

Game 2 will get underway Saturday night at Western Financial Place.