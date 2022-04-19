Wild Sky Sisters: Taurus Season – slow + steady wins the race

Unconditional Cosmic Love

Taurus solar season is from April 19th – May 20th, 2022.

The energy in the sky is shifting. We are moving from Yang energy – Aries – Cardinal Fire to Yin energy -Taurus – Fixed Earth.

The sacred spark makes way for sacred fertility. Taurus energy seeks security and stability. It’s the time of year when the grass is green and everything is growing and blooming.

Taurus People often embody the stubborn bull of the zodiac, steady and sure.

Taurus season reminds us to slow down and enjoy sensual pleasures.

On an elemental level, Taurus is Fixed Earth. This is what sustains all life. At this time of the year, we encourage you to take stock of what projects you’ve started and what needs adjustment or dedication. What needs consistency and day-to-day devotion to be seen through? What is worth it to you?

Taurus is where we find our values. Make a list of all the values you can think of (or find a list on the Internet). For example: freedom, love, acceptance, recognition, risk, security, comfort. Once you have a big list, circle your top three.

That’s what Taurus season wants you to focus on. Imagine a baby starting to crawl and walk. How can you take steady steps, over and over, to make those values come alive? Even if you falter, knowing where you’re going and WHY you want to get there is important to your success.

Where we find Taurus in our charts is where we are steady and reliable for ourself and others. Which natal house does Taurus occupy for you?

Our work during this transit is to see projects through. Is your work in alignment with your values? If you’re unclear, take time in nature. Enjoy a walk, time in the garden or simply being with nature. Remember that you are nature too!

EARTHING

A beautiful practice that can feel grounding and nourishing to your nervous system is walking barefoot in nature. Find a yard, a forest trail with soft moss or a garden. Get your feet in the dirt, the sand, the soil. Even placing bare feet on cement (a grounding current) for 15 minutes a day can help us to feel more regulated.

This season helps you feel and heal with earth.

