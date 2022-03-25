Wild Sky Sisters: Aries Season – The spark of the self

Cosmic Unconditional Love

Aries season starts with the Spring Equinox March 20th.

This is the seasonal initiation of spring. We are moving from Yin energy – Pisces- Mutable Water to Yang Energy – Aries – Cardinal Fire. Sacred endings make way for sacred self.

The Start of an Astrological New Year – Happy Spring Equinox!

Aries people are the pioneers of our world. They are trail-blazers and courageous warriors. Sometimes confused with being self-centered, Aries energy is centered in Self. They know themselves well and don’t have to think too long about anything before taking action. These are the entrepreneurs, risk-takers, event hosts and movement makers in our society.

On an elemental level, Aries is Cardinal Fire. This is the spark that starts the fire. Not to be confused with what keeps the flame going, Aries is the fireSTARTER.

Where we find Aries in our charts is where we can begin new projects, initiate action and find new ways of doing something. This is where we look for our courage and drive.

Our work during this Aries transit is to take initiative. Aries energy gives us the impulse to exist. The light is returning at a rapid pace.

What are you here to do?

Where are we going?

How will you get there?

To connect with this energy, we encourage everyone to have a (very safe) fire practice this month. Revere the sources of fire in your life. Light a candle each day as part of a morning or evening ritual. Build a fire and do some fire gazing. Cook yourself loving food. Cozy up with the warmth in your home and give thanks for it.

Another way to embody the Aries energy is to get out in the sunshine and feel the return of the light on your skin. Open the windows in your home and feel the sweet shift of the weather and the light.

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

horoscopes