Uzelman: Kelowna’s W.A.C. Bennett was a visionary; no equals amongst today’s leaders

W.A.C. “Wacky” Bennet dominated B.C. politics from 1953 to 1973, and was animated, engaged and entertaining throughout. He emigrated from New Brunswick, the province of his birth, to Alberta along with his father in 1919. His father purchased a farm. The younger Mr. Bennet soon moved on, in time buying a hardware store in Edmonton. In 1930, he purchased a hardware store in Kelowna, the first in a chain of five. He was also a founding shareholder of Calona Wines, one of the first in B.C.

In the depression, the “A plus B Theorem” proposed that “social credit” be distributed to the populace to enable them to buy the goods they required. The first Social Credit Government in Canada was formed in 1935 by William “Bible Bill” Aberhart in Alberta. He was a preacher, a true believer in Baptist precepts and social credit doctrine. His government paid provincial employees with “prosperity certificates”. The scheme did not work. Retailers refused to accept the “funny money”, and subsequent, radical legislation to control the press and the banks was disallowed by the federal government. It was all very chaotic.

Changes to come in B.C., by comparison, were serene. Bennett was elected as a Conservative to the B.C. legislature in 1941. He sat on B.C.’s Post War Rehabilitation Council. It called for the development of B.C. industries – manufacturing, agriculture, mining, energy, and rail, amongst others. Specific proposals included developing the North, expanding rail lines to the region and forming a public hydroelectric utility. The agenda of the council would inform that of the future Bennett government to its end.

Bennett left the Conservatives in 1951. He soon became the leader of the Social Credit Party, and won the 1952 election. Bennet, unlike Aberhart, was not a social credit ideologue. But there were adherents within his caucus. David Mitchell, Bennet’s biographer, said that one MLA would deliver a regular lecture on social credit doctrine. When he rose, the House greeted him with a chorus of, “A plus B! A plus B!” Bennett, said Mitchell, “loved to talk, to beguile, to play to his troops and the public galleries, to taunt and outrage the beleaguered opposition.” When opposition MLAs addressed the legislature, Bennett sometimes turned his chair around and chatted with his backbenchers, enraging the members opposite.

But Bennett provided capable, conservative government. He supported free enterprise, but he did not hesitate to use government to build the economy. The government’s Pacific Great Eastern Railway, “the railway from nowhere to nowhere,” was transformed to link the populated South with the far North. Bennett’s Minister of Highways, Phillip Gaglardi, was credited with greatly expanding the highway system and the newly nationalized ferry system. (He was the only minister who could rival the flamboyance of the premier. His penchant for speeding on his highways led to his nickname, “flying Phil”.)

Bennett spent years creating the provincial, national and international support required to develop B.C.’s hydroelectric system. His “Two Rivers Policy” faced numerous obstacles. To build the first dam on the Peace River, he needed the BC Electric Company to contract for the purchase of the electricity. When BC Electric demurred, Bennet nationalized it. Construction of the W.A.C. Bennett Dam then began in 1961. Bennet continued to push for the second river. In 1964, the U.S., Canada and B.C. finally ratified the Columbia River Treaty. Three hydroelectric dams were constructed on the river during Bennett’s tenure.

Bennett was a visionary. Ben Mussett noted, “He remained premier for 20 years, transforming a rugged province dotted with company towns into a modern, interconnected powerhouse.” He was a province builder, with a huge ambition and a broad vision for British Columbia. He ought not be judged in the context of today’s environmental and social values. It was a different time, in some ways a better time.

Compare Bennett to two of today’s leaders. First, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Bennet took a broad view of opportunities available, and pursued them relentlessly. He had a vision of what B.C. could become. The current P.M. has a rather narrow view of economic opportunities. They must be green. God forbid they involve fossil fuels, even if cleaner and in high demand, like natural gas. Trudeau cannot see climate impacts beyond the borders of Canada. Canadian LNG could offer Europe and Asia access to cleaner Canadian gas to help them phase out coal, which emits far greater levels of carbon.

Second, Pierre Poilievre. It appears he is not too interested in building. Rather, he devotes most of his energy to partisanship, to taking down the Liberals. Yes, the opposition must oppose government errors and failures. But it must also cast itself as a government in waiting. Poilievre needs to look prime ministerial. He should balance his attacks on the government with a vision for Canada’s future.

Both leaders need to recognize two basic facts. First, urgent responses to climate change are essential. Second, the responses cannot destroy today’s economy before tomorrow’s has been built.

