OPINION: Reflections on a journey of service to Sooke School District

Last week, I bid farewell to my time as a student activist, school trustee, and Sooke School District education board chair. As I step into my new role as the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, I am grateful for the people who have shaped my commitment to education, citizenship, and community leadership.

During my tenure with SD62, I witnessed the transformative power of education firsthand. From advocating for new schools at the old Belmont Secondary to spearheading the most significant expansion of public education in the district’s history, it has been a fulfilling experience.

I am particularly proud to have led the creation of 2,200 new seats, the establishment of new schools, expansions, and strategic land acquisitions, which laid the foundation for a brighter future.

Reflecting on my time as a student activist, I recall the passion and drive that propelled me to stand up for the causes I believed in. We raised our voices with fellow students to bring attention to critical issues affecting our education system. Our advocacy efforts were worthwhile; they catalyzed change and fostered a spirit of empowerment among our peers.

Transitioning into the role of a school trustee allowed me to see the broader picture and become part of the decision-making process that shapes the educational landscape. I carried a responsibility with humility and dedication, always striving to ensure that the voices of students, teachers, and parents were heard and respected.

Leading the Sooke School District education board brought its own set of challenges and opportunities. Collaborating with fellow trustees and education professionals, we crafted innovative policies and initiatives to create an inclusive, nurturing, and progressive learning environment.

As I embark on my new journey as the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, I carry these experiences with me, fully aware that the work is far from over. Education remains the cornerstone of societal progress. I am steadfast in my commitment to push for further advancements in our educational system.

The role of a public servant grants me the privilege to serve the community at a higher level, striving to advocate for the betterment of education and address other critical issues affecting our region.

As I close this chapter, I extend my sincerest appreciation to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. The students who taught me resilience, the educators and support staff who showed unwavering dedication, the parents who entrusted me with their children’s futures, and the community members who supported and challenged me – you have all played an integral role in shaping the leader I am today.

Together, let us continue to build upon the foundation we have laid, for there is more work to be done. I am eager and ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as I embark on this new chapter of service. With the support and collaboration of our community, we will undoubtedly forge a brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous future for all.

Thank you, Sooke School District, for the incredible memories, invaluable experiences, and enduring friendships.

Ravi Parmar is the newly elected MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

