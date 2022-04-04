Portrait of stray dirty cat outdoors

Okanagan Humane Society: Saving lives of local animals

Column from the Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is dedicated to relieving the suffering of homeless, abandoned, and feral cats and kittens living on the streets in the Okanagan.

A life on the streets is a hard life, full of danger and risk almost always ending in an untimely and tragic death from car strikes, disease, frigid temperatures, or predators.

This small charity is having a big impact serving local animals in need from Osoyoos to Kelowna and up to the Shuswap. Last year, OHS rescued, rehabilitated, and fostered more than 1300 animals.

As Spring approaches, so does kitten season and things are about to get really busy for this local volunteer run organization as the calls and reports flood in of lost, abandoned local cats, kittens and pregnant moms in need of emergency medical care, vaccinations, deworming, spaying and neutering and of course a safe place to live until they are adopted into a new loving home.

When OHS began, the team was committed to helping be a part of pet overpopulation in the Okanagan Valley and to date, the society has spayed or neutered more than 23,000 local animals.

OHS does not receive any government funding and is reliant on support from the community to continue this life saving work!

For more information on the Okanagan Humane Society or to find out more about getting your animal spayed or neutered, contact OHS at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com

To donate today and help save lives visit their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com/donate

