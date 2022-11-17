Guess that sign: Okanagan Rail Trail marker overgrown

There is a new game to be played on the Rail Trail. We call it: Guess that sign.
The accompanying photos show how it goes.
First, approach the sign from the back. You will find it jammed up against a tree.
Second, make your guess as to what you will find on the other side of the sign.
Third, check to see the face of the sign through the tree.
Fourth, do some bushwhacking and determine what is actually on the sign.
Five points for a correct guess, with bonus points for an inventive reason why the sign would have been placed there in the first place.
Squirrels crossing?
Now, parks board, don’t be spoilsports and go and move it.
Heddi & Tony Walter
