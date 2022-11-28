Golden recognizes 16 days of ‘Activism Against Gender Based Violence’

~Sarah Peacock: Golden Women’s Resource Centre

This past Nov.25, marked the beginning of the International Campaign “16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence”. This global campaign is a time for individuals and groups around the world to call for the elimination of all forms of gender-based violence. The dates for the campaign were chosen to link violence against women and human rights, and emphasize that gender-based violence is a violation of human rights. For 31 years, the campaign has been active between November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and December 10, International Human Rights Day. This 16-day period highlights other significant dates including: November 29, International Women Human Rights Defenders Day; December 1, World AIDS Day; December 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities; December 5, International Volunteer Day; and December 6, National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Gender-based violence is an ongoing issue in our society, and within our community. We invite everyone to learn more about gender-based violence and how we can all create positive change in our community and beyond. Bacchus Books, Golden Secondary School and the Golden Library have all put together book displays featuring books that are relevant to the 16 Days of Activism Campaign.

Activism is all about taking action, whether those actions are big or small. To mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the Golden Women’s Resource Centre has chosen 16 action words to suggest ways the everyone can get involved. Throughout the 16 days, there will be an Action Word of the Day along with other resources shared on the Golden Women’s Resource Centre Facebook page and Instagram account in an effort to reinforce our commitment to working towards a world where all women and girls feel safe, respected, and empowered.

On Tuesday, December 6th, The Golden Women’s Resource Centre, will be hosting a brief ceremony to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. December 6th marks the anniversary of the 1989 mass shooting at Ecole Polytechnique in Montréal 1989 where 14 women were murdered intentionally because they were women. This ceremony is about taking a moment to recognize gender-based violence, honouring the victims of gender-based violence, including (but not limited to) the 14 women murdered at Ecole Polytechnique in 1989, and Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls. We invite people to join us for the ceremony outside the post office on Tuesday, December 6th at 12:15pm.

If you, or someone you know has experienced gender-based violence (intimate partner abuse, sexual assault, harassment), the Golden Women’s Resource Centre is available for support. We welcome all Women (trans & cis), as well as genderqueer and non-binary people who are comfortable in a space that centres on the experiences of women. Feel free to stop by during operating hours, give us a call at 250-344-5317, or send us an email. (Information available on our website www.goldenwomencentre.ca)

Women’s Shelter Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 250-344-5317.

