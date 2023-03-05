EDITORIAL: No end in sight to war in Ukraine

Ongoing conflict is now in its second year

People demonstrate against the war in the Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The war in Ukraine is now in its second year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

It has been more than a year since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, and there is still no end in sight.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a military invasion into Ukraine. This followed tensions between the two countries that had started in 2014 and had escalated to the start of the present conflict.

Since the conflict began, world leaders have condemned Russia’s actions as unprovoked and unjustified, with many nations also imposing sanctions against Russia.

Despite these outcries, the war continues.

Around eight million Ukrainians have been displaced within their country and more than eight million have fled. This has resulted in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

While Canada is far from Ukraine, the ongoing conflict in that country continues to affect this country.

Canada has taken in some of the refugees from this conflict, and those who have settled here are working to build new lives for themselves in this country.

This is not the first time Canada has opened its doors to people from Ukraine. At present, there are at least 1.36 million Canadians of Ukrainian descent, making Canada the country with the third-largest Ukrainian population in the world.

There are also 622,000 Canadians of Russian descent.

For those who trace their heritage to Russia or Ukraine, the conflict today takes on a personal significance.

The war in Ukraine also has some far-reaching implications for the rest of the country and the rest of the world. Russia’s army is the fourth-largest military in the world. Russia also has nuclear weapons. Because of this, a war involving Russia has high stakes for the entire world.

These consequences are in addition to the economic ramifications of an ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russia today has the 10th largest economy in the world, just ahead of Canada in 11th place. When a major economic power is involved in a war, the financial effects alone can be significant.

There are no easy answers to resolving this conflict, and there is no foreseeable resolution on the horizon.

The war in Ukraine is now entering its second year and the world effects can still be felt around the world.

