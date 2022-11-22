Check it out: Winter is upon us in Golden

An update from the Golden Public Library.

~Laura Larose, community librarian

It’s the perfect time to settle in with a good book! Starting this week, many of our items have an extra-long checkout period to accommodate our Christmas closure, which will be December 23rd to January 2nd. On Tuesday, Dec.6, we will be running a Cricut card making workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Space is limited, so please contact the branch to register!

The Knitting Circle has started meeting again on Tuesdays 1:30 p.m. – 4 p,m. This is a drop-in program that is open to all skill levels and abilities. Our children’s programs will continue for the next few weeks and then will start up again during the second week of January. The Library Tween Club, for book loving kids in grades 4 to 7, is every Friday from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm. Library Story Time is Saturday mornings at 11:00 am and LEGO Club is in the afternoon 1:00 pm-3:00 pm. Baby and Toddler Story Time is in The Early Years Centre on Fridays at 11:00 am.

For information on these or any other programs please call 250-344-6516 or email llarose@orl.bc.ca.

Golden Public Library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

