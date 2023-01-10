Check it out: Welcome to 2023

~Laura Larose, Community Librarian

It’s 2023 and we are back in the swing of things! Our regular weekly programs have resumed.

On Tuesdays, we have a drop-in Knitting Circle from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. On Fridays, we have Library Tween Club, for book loving kids in grades 4 to 7, from 3:30 to 4:30. And on Saturdays we have Family Story Time at 11:00 and drop-in LEGO Club from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Also on Fridays, join me from 11:00 to 11:45 at the Early Years Centre for Baby and Toddler Time!

We are also excited to welcome our first special guest of the year! On Thursday, January 19th at 7:00 pm, John Manuel will be here sharing his experiences walking the Caminos of Spain!

If you have a passion or area of expertise, you think could be of interest to the community, please consider donating a couple hours of your time to present your subject at the library!

Call us at 250-344-6516 or email llarose@orl.bc.ca for information on these or any other programs.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

