Check it out: Welcome to 2023

By Laura Larose

Community Librarian

On Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. local traveler John Manuel will be here sharing his experiences walking the Caminos of Spain, an extensive network of trails and paths that all lead to the shrine of the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain. This is a free, drop-in event that is open to all.

Are you are looking for a challenge this winter? The ORL has put together a program for adults based on the theme of play and discovery! Track your reading and try out some activity challenges for a chance to win some prizes! Paper trackers are available in the library and online trackers, plus more information, can be found on our website: https://www.orl.bc.ca/read-listen-watch/programs-for-adults/challenge

If you’d like more information about library programs in Golden or would like to be a presenter, please call 250-344-6516 or pop into the branch!

Call us at 250-344-6516 or email llarose@orl.bc.ca for information on these or any other programs.

The Golden Public Library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic. For more information on these or any other programs, please call 250-344-6516 or email llarose@orl.bc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden