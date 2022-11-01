Check it out: Mad science in Golden

Golden Public Library Mad Science Golden Public Library Mad Science Golden Public Library Mad Science Golden Public Library Mad Science

~Laura Larose, Community Librarian

Our Halloween event, Mad Science, happened last week and it was a raging success. We scienced, we slimed, we created some monsters, and generally had a spooktacular time! Thank you to all the families who came out to celebrate. And a HUGE thank you to The Friends of the Golden Library who helped with the decorating and cleanup!

This week, we have Nick Laferriere here sharing his wonderful presentation Rewild Human Nature, Ecological Gardening with Native Plants! Thursday, November 3rd 6 p.m. -8 p.m.

For information on any of our programs, or to book a makerspace orientation, please contact the library at 250-344-6516.

Golden Public Library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

