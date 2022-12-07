Check it out: Golden Library wraps up 2022

By Laura Larose

Community Librarian

The year is coming to a close, and we will be wrapping up our regular 2022 programs next week. The last Baby and Toddler Time and Library Tween Club for 2022 will be on Friday, December 16. The last Family Story Time and LEGO Club for 2022 will be on Saturday, December 17. Programs will resume in the new year.

We will be closing for a winter break at 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 22nd. We will reopen at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3rd. Books and other items will have an adjusted checkout period to accommodate the break and no items will be due during the closure.

On Saturday, December 17th, we will be taking holiday greenscreen photos. To sign up to get a fun and festive holiday picture taken, please call the branch 250-344-6516.

Golden public library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

For more information on these or any other programs, please call 250-344-6516 or email llarose@orl.bc.ca.

